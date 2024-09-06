Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 64,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 59,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $278.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

