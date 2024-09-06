Denver PWM LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 233,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

