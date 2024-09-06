Denver PWM LLC Acquires Shares of 38,133 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Denver PWM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,860,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,312,000 after buying an additional 75,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,481,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $93.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

