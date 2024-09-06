Denver PWM LLC Buys New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

