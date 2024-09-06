Denver PWM LLC Buys New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:TSN opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.14.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
