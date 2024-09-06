Denver PWM LLC Invests $151,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

