Denver PWM LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after buying an additional 709,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,661 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

