Denver PWM LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $912.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $867.48 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $896.03 and its 200 day moving average is $826.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

