Denver PWM LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.3% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $232.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.