Denver PWM LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,718,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 816,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.61 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

