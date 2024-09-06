Denver PWM LLC Purchases New Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,927,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Mattel by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

