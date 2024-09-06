Denver PWM LLC Sells 214 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Denver PWM LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Denver PWM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

EFA stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

