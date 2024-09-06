Denver PWM LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 990,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 537,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 759,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after buying an additional 607,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

