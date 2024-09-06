Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DXLG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

