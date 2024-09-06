Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the investment management company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 299 ($3.93) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.23) to GBX 324 ($4.26) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Man Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Man Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £28,080 ($36,923.08). 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
