Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Slocum Gordon & Co LLP

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 2.3% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

