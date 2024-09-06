Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,113.10

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,113.10 ($14.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.12). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.79), with a volume of 93 shares traded.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of £49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,785.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,113.44.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,539.68%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

