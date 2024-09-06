Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.45

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 31379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$407.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.5954416 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.