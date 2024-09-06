Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.03. 43,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,261. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day moving average is $146.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

