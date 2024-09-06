Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3,088.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS DFIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. 159,079 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

