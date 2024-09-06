Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 22.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $167,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,860,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,416,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,261 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

