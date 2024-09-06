Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $70,480.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 141,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,676 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIOD

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.