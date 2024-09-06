Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $70,480.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $91,787.52.
Shares of DIOD opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $86.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diodes by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 141,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,676 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
