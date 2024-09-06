Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,751,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 31,290,734 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $11.07.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 11.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
