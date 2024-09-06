Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,751,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 31,290,734 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 11.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

