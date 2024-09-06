Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.
Shares of IRON stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.57.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
