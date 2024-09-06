DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $49,662,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock worth $25,524,100. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

