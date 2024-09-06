Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.6 billion-$30.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.2 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

