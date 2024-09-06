Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

