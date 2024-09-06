Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.15 ($16.83) and last traded at €15.15 ($16.83). 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.45 ($17.17).

Dr. Hönle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

About Dr. Hönle

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.