Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.15 ($16.83) and last traded at €15.15 ($16.83). 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.45 ($17.17).
Dr. Hönle Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.
About Dr. Hönle
Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Hönle
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.