Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 303,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 206,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of C$36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Free Report)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.