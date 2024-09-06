Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.73

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.73 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 1,255 ($16.50), with a volume of 749118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,252 ($16.46).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,325 ($17.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,211.67 ($15.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,690.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

