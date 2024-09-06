Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $4,117,609.20 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $210.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.76 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $251.30.
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $204,768,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 73.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
