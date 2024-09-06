Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 7.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.47. 1,286,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,605,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Specifically, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DYN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.