e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 0.7%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $139.21. 388,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,663,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

