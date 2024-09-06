Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $242.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $279.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

