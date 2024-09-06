Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $245.39. 66,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,280. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.65.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

