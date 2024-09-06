Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,553 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of Ecolab worth $181,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,045. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $253.54.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.