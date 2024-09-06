Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $41.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

