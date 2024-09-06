Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a report released on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Edison International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

