eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.4 million-$21.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.1 million. eGain also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.200 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 17,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,353. The company has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. eGain has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

