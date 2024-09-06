Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $985,606.53 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,709,705 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

