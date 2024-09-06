Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $544.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

