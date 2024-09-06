Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $900.24 and last traded at $903.32. 840,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,048,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $912.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.6 %
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total value of $13,256,464.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock valued at $669,719,100. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.