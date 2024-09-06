Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) versus Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) Critical Analysis

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 5.89% 2.57% 1.06% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 143.8%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $755.13 million 2.30 $53.24 million $0.30 35.07 Generation Income Properties $9.66 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

