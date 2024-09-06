Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 2,375,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,419,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

