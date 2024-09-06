Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Down 2.9%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 605.60 ($7.96) and last traded at GBX 616 ($8.10). 1,176,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,675,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634.20 ($8.34).

Several research firms have recently commented on ENT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.99) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($15.03).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 621.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 720.61. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Entain’s payout ratio is -2,968.75%.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler bought 555,333 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,235,281.26). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

