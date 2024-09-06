Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Price Target Raised to $8.75

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Shares of COCH stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Envoy Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Envoy Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the first quarter valued at $55,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

