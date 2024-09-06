Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Price Target Raised to $8.75

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.50 to $8.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of COCH stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Envoy Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envoy Medical
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
