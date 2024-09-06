Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.005096.

Equatorial Energia Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EQUEY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Equatorial Energia has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

