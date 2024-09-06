Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.005096.
Equatorial Energia Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of EQUEY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Equatorial Energia has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.28.
About Equatorial Energia
