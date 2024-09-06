Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutanix, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nutanix in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,858,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 45.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 18.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 647,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.