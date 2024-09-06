Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

