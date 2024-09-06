Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 29600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth approximately $54,202,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,107,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter valued at $4,165,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $2,960,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

