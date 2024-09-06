Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.44

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 37265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after buying an additional 445,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

